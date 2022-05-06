Future still uncertain for Schuyler Avenue Elementary School

The school is currently in discussion to be closed and sold in an effort to reduce a gap in the district's budget.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Wyoming Valley West School District is still considering closing Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston, a decision that's become very difficult for the school board to make.

The century old neighborhood school is currently in discussion to be closed and sold in efforts to reduce the district's budget hole.

If the school shuts down, more than 200 students will be spread across four other elementary schools in the district that are already near capacity.

But if the school remains open, the district would need to invest in a new roof and other significant improvements to make the aging facility a safe place for the kids, something the school board is unsure it can afford.

"We knew a long time ago that we're here we're in trouble monetarily, but we kept spending when it wasn't there, so to answer your question briefly we don't have any we don't have a plan right this minute," said David Usavage, School Board President.

The Wyoming Valley West School Board will host a hearing for parents to share their thoughts about the potential closing of Schuyler Elementary on May 23 at the middle school.