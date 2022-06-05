East Stroudsburg University moves graduation due to weather

Commencement is scheduled at The Eiler-Martin Stadium for May 8 at 10 a.m.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Rain is putting a damper on Keichel Lewis' graduation plans. She was set to walk the stage at East Stroudsburg University on Saturday, but the university notified students that graduation would be moved to Sunday because of rain.

"Especially during COVID, being in college, it was crazy," said Lewis. "I definitely want to walk even though the circumstances."

Joanne Eagleson of East Stroudsburg, whose daughter is graduating, is happy it's not called off altogether.

"We are thrilled that they can at least go through with the ceremony a day late but better late than never," Eagleson said.

On Thursday, East Stroudsburg University officials posted to social media, alerting families and students that graduation would be postponed one day. The news wasn't taken well.

Comments on the post question why the news was posted to social media before alerting students and why the ceremony was not moved to the Koehler Fieldhouse.

East Stroudsburg's Office of University Relations said:

"Moving a graduation of this magnitude indoors, given the condensed timeframe, is not feasible as it would not provide us with adequate seating nor the social distancing we are able to create in the outdoor setting. We are confident that those attending Sunday's ceremony will benefit from this decision."

"A lot of people have families coming in and this is just a big inconvenience," Lewis said.

"They may have dropped the ball a little bit, but their hands were tired. They couldn't move it inside," Eagleson said.

