Acting Luzerne County Manager resigns

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The acting Luzerne County Manager has submitted her resignation.

Romilda Crocamo resigned Friday in a letter to the chair of the Luzerne County Council. Her last day will be May 20.

Crocamo will also not return as chief county solicitor.

In April, the county council picked Randy Robertson as the new manager. He is expected to take over the job in the summer.

Crocamo has been acting manager since former Luzerne County Manager David Pedri resigned last year.

The county manager handles day-to-day operations while supervising workers outside of the court system.