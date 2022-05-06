Students in East Stroudsburg participate in rain rally to benefit Special Olympics

East Stroudsburg was one of two school districts in the state chosen to participate in the spin-off version of the Polar Bear Plunge.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — When it rains, it pours, and that wasn't a problem for the more than 75 East Stroudsburg Area School District students, teachers, and parents who ran threw a water shower.

It's called a rain rally, and it's an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Pennsylvania and its Unified Champion Schools program.

Aimee Ellison is a teacher with the school district and a Unified track and field coach.

"The kids get to come together to talk about inclusion, being unified, and Special Olympics. It's just a great day to bring everyone together. What a perfect day for rain," Ellison said.

East Stroudsburg was one of two school districts in the state chosen to participate in the spin-off version of the Polar Bear Plunge.

Marisela Horton of East Stroudsburg came out to watch her daughter take part.

"It's nice to get the kids out, and you know, support special Olympics, get the kids out running and just to be able to do something for Special Olympics. It feels nice," Horton said.

Organizers couldn't guarantee that it would rain, so they called the local fire department for help.

"It is a community event that brings everybody together, the fire companies, our parents, our students, teachers, and staff, together to be able to show how it is to bring everyone together and include everyone and our school district, East Stroudsburg does a great job of doing this," Ellison said.

The school district raised more than $9,000 for Special Olympics.