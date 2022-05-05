Future uncertain for Luzerne County elementary school

As the end of this school year approaches, some parents in Luzerne County are worried their kids may end up at a different school in the fall.

KINGSTON, Pa. — As students begin counting down the days til summer vacation, families and staff at Schuyler Avenue Elementary School in Kingston are days closer to what may be the school's last day.

Because of a budget decrease and a property tax increase, the Wyoming Valley West School District is considering closing the school, leaving many parents upset.

“My son likes the school and it's like next to my house so I think it's easier for me to pick up my son from here just walking,” mentions parent, Sarah Khater.

About 200 students attend Schuyler Avenue Elementary. The parents of Andy Shemelewski worry about what's going to happen if their son with autism has to move to a different school.

“He's going from a class of eight kids to a class of 20 kids. So it's gonna be hard when he already has an issue with autism and if he's with too many people, Andy closes off,” explains Jamie and Michael Shemelewski from Kingston.

“We fought for him to come here because it was more inclusive with everybody else so he's mingling with general ed kids but he has the autistic support at the same time. Because it's smaller, it gives him the independence so he's more comfortable,” added Jaime Shemelewski.

While the decision to close Schuyler Avenue Elementary is not yet final, the district has already given furlough notices to about two dozen teachers, causing Andy's parents to think about their plans for the next school year.

“We thought about homeschooling him after because he can't do a large school,” says Jaime Shemelewski.

“Especially for children that are on the spectrum of autism. When their routines get out of whack it messes their whole program and that one little thing just starts the avalanche,” Michael shares.

The Wyoming Valley West School District plans to hold a meeting on May 23 to discuss the possible closure of Schuyler Avenue Elementary.