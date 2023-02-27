x
Luzerne County

Former teacher charged in Luzerne County

A former vice principal and teacher pleaded guilty Monday to child sex charges.
Credit: WNEP

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — James Hudock was charged with institutional sexual contact with a student. 

He worked for the Hazleton Area School District but resigned and retired the same day he was confronted about his relationship with a student in September of 2021.

Police say he kissed the student and sent them numerous sexual social media messages.

Hudock was hired as a vice principal prior to the start of the 2022 school year before being accused of those crimes in Luzerne County.

