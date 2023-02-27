Suspect in Old Forge club shooting arrested

Troopers say Jordan Allen fired a shot that hit a woman outside the Diamond Club/VIP Club early New Year's Day.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A man wanted for shooting a woman at a club in Lackawanna County has been arrested.

Jordan Allen, 23, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested Monday. State police believe Allen shot a woman in the Diamond Club/VIP Club parking lot on North Keyser Avenue in Old Forge around 5 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Investigators said Allen fired shots in the parking as his ex-girlfriend was walking to a car. The shooting victim was in another vehicle when hit by the gunfire. The victim is still listed in critical condition.

Allen is charged with simple and aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.