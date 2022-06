James Hudock is facing child sex charges.

HAZLETON, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a former teacher and vice-principal in the Hazleton area School District is facing child sex charges.

Police say James Hudock kissed a student twice between June and September of 2021.

Hudock is also accused of sending sexual messages to the student via social media.

He's charged with institutional sexual contact with a student in Luzerne County.