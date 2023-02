A fire marshal believes someone torched the former meat processing plant on Hull Avenue in Olyphant on Saturday.

OLYPHANT, Pa. — A state police fire marshal has ruled a fire in Lackawanna County arson.

A building that once housed a meat processing plant on Hull Avenue in Olyphant caught fire around 1 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators believe the fire started in a second-floor office and spread from there. Flames caused the roof and parts of the second floor to collapse.

No one was hurt.

Police are interviewing two juveniles in relation to the fire.