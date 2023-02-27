Luzerne County adopts new initiative in fight against opioids

Law enforcement in Luzerne County is turning to a new strategy when it comes to battling the opioid crisis.

Example video title will go here for this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Several members of police departments throughout Luzerne County lined the stairs of the courthouse for a special announcement regarding the opioid crisis.

"For too many years and for far too long, law enforcement looked at the addiction problem as though it were something we could arrest our way out of," said Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

The D.A. joined acting Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry to announce the county's adoption of the Law Enforcement-led Treatment Initiative (LETI). The program aims to get addicts into recovery instead of in and out of court.

"There was no recognition of a need for treatment. There was no outstretched hand that said we are here to give you the treatment that you need. And that was what was missing, and that was why it was a revolving door," Henry said.

Through this program, people seeking access to treatment can contact law enforcement to get help without the threat of being arrested.

"It will help people to understand that we are here to help them and not just arrest and incarcerate them when treatment would be a better option for that individual," said Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay.

"A criminal record is one of the most common barriers in the pursuit of a happy and healthy life in recovery," said Ryan Hogan, a drug and alcohol administrator for Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Miraglia is in recovery. Without recognition by officials for the need for a program like this, she says she would not have been able to do what she does now for the betterment of the community.

"I could have easily been thrown away. I could have been thrown in prison, treated as another junkie who didn't stand a chance. Don't give up on people. Making a difference really matters, and second chances really do start here," Miraglia said.

Office of Attorney General Announces Expansion of Treatment Program in Luzerne County Acting Attorney General Michelle Henry announces the expansion of the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) in Luzerne County. PA LETI is a law enforcement-led treatment initiative that will allow Pennsylvanians in Luzerne County seeking treatment for substance use disorder to use their local law enforcement, county officials, and community stakeholders, to contact the Luzerne-Wyoming Drug and Alcohol Single County Authority for treatment services without the threat of arrest. Posted by Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General on Monday, February 27, 2023