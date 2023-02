Folks enjoyed the frigid festivities Friday night with live music and art exhibits.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HAZLETON, Pa. — Friday night was all about spreading the love in downtown Hazleton. That was the theme of this month's First Friday.

If you were feeling poetic, the Hazleton Art League hosted a haiku poem and Valentine's card workshop.

There were also art exhibits, live music, and raffles at the celebration in downtown Hazleton.