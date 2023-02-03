Cold temps help Wally Ice Fest

The annual celebration of winter fun starts this weekend in Wayne County.

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — It's been a busy two days at Kresswood Lake, along Main Street in Dreher Township.

Organizers have been working hard to get the grounds near Newfoundland ready for Wally Ice Fest this weekend.

"Everybody, believes it or not, is praying for cold weather," said George Clause.

The annual event showcases the sport of pond hockey.

Michael Seagraves is the beverage manager. He says they are expecting a much larger turnout than last year.

"There's 44 teams coming from all over the east coast. It's actually the largest pond hockey in North America," said Seagraves.

Wally Ice Fest originally started in Hawley, then moved to Lake Russell. Now Kresswood Lake is hosting the pond hockey tournament.

George Clause and his wife are letting organizers use their land.

"Michael and a few others came to me and told me about this event, which I think is a great event, and I just donated whatever they wanted to do," said Clause.

Over the years, organizers have had to cancel the event because the ice wasn't safe enough to skate on.

Seagraves says the cold weather is coming in the nick of time.

"The ice is good. For the teams themselves right now, we have enough ice to set up a few rinks in the back, and I think they're going to be OK, and there just going to have to rotate a little more," said Seagraves.

If getting out on the ice isn't for you, organizers say there are going to be plenty of vendors and activities you'll be able to take part in.

"There's going to be live music all day, both Saturday and Sunday, we're going to have ax throwing. We're going to have food trucks. And it's going to be wonderful for the community. The community's going to get together and really enjoy this," said Seagraves.

If you plan to come out this weekend, people here say dress for the weather.

"If you dress for it, it's wonderful," said Clause.

All the fun starts at 10 a.m. Saturday.

