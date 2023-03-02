Vendors prepare for return of Home and Garden Show

The 21st Annual Northeastern Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show returned to Luzerne County Friday afternoon.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The winter chill has folks dreaming of spring and home improvement projects on their to-do lists.

Newswatch 16 found many of those people in Luzerne County preparing for the 21st Annual Northeastern Pennsylvania Home and Garden Show.

Vendors were putting the finishing touches together before opening Friday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township.

One vendor told Newswatch 16 they are providing something that will even interest the kids.

"We're here as a craft for the kids, but our main goal is education. We like to teach people what you need to do to bring butterflies to your backyard, farm, or wherever," said David Folk, Co-Owner of Folk's Butterfly Farm.

The 21st Annual Home and Garden Show is free and open until Sunday in Luzerne County.