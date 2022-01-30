Fire damages recycling center in Luzerne County

Flames broke out around 3 p.m. at Northeast Cartage Recycling Center in Hanover.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames broke out at a recycling center in Luzerne County Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters from Hanover Township even saw the smoke as they were leaving their station.

Officials say cardboard inside the center caught on fire which damaged the back of the building.

The fire is out now, but crews say another fire could flare up again due to the contents inside.

No one was injured and a fire marshall will investigate the cause of that blaze in Luzerne County.