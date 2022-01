Flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. on the corner of Wheeler Avenue and Linden Street Saturday night.

Flames broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the corner of Wheeler Avenue and Linden Street.

Officials say when crews arrived there were flames shooting from the rear of the structure.

Five people were home at the time of the fire and all made it out safely.

A fire marshal is on scene investigating the blaze in Lackawanna County.