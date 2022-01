Flames broke out around 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the corner of 7th Avenue and Pine Street in the borough.

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — In Northumberland County investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed three vacant houses in Shamokin.

According to first responders, the buildings on the corner of 7th Avenue and Pine Street in the borough went up around 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The houses were all condemned. No one was inside, and police say no one was hurt fighting the fire.

Now the search is on to find a cause of the fire in Northumberland County.