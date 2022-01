The shooting happened just after 3 p.m. along College Avenue in the borough.

FACTORYVILLE, Pa. — A shooting in Wyoming County sent a young woman to the hospital.

State police were called to a home on College Avenue in Factoryville after an assault was reported.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot in the arm.

The woman was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call state police.