The wreck on Interstate 80 eastbound is detouring traffic onto Route 309.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A crash has closed part of a highway in Luzerne County.

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed near Drums at the Mountaintop/Hazelton exit (262) due to a crash.

PennDOT cameras show traffic being diverted off the Interstate and onto Route 309. The estimated time of reopening is 4 p.m.

