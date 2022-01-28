Scranton dentist pleads guilty, sentenced to probation

Dr. Albert Hazzouri was sentenced to one year probation after being accused of sexual misconduct in 2021.

SCRANTON, Pa. — One year probation is the sentence for a dentist accused of sexual misconduct in Scranton.

Dr. Albert Hazzouri was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to an assault charge.

In May of 2021, a patient told police that Hazzouri had groped her following a dental procedure at his office in downtown Scranton.

Hazzouri allegedly apologized to the woman and then offered her free dental care.

The dentist in Scranton was also slapped with a $5,000 fine as part of his sentence.