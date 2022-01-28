Troopers searching for man after gunfire, chase

Investigators say they were attempting to take Tyler Deihl into custody on Thursday for arrest warrants when he refused and hit the vehicles.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Troopers in Monroe County fired shots at a vehicle after the driver rammed marked and unmarked state police vehicles.

Investigators say they attempted to take Tyler Deihl, 27, into custody on Thursday in Polk Township for arrest warrants when he refused and hit the vehicles.

Deihl took off and ditched his car.

State police are actively searching for Deihl and encourage anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact PSP-Lehighton at 610-681-1850 or 911 immediately.