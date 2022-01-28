Man arrested after gunfire in Northumberland County

Rasha Williams, 25, of Shamokin, was taken into custody Friday morning

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — A man has been arrested for firing shots into a building in Northumberland County.

Rasha Williams, 25, of Shamokin, was taken into custody Friday morning after a brief standoff with police at a home on West Sunbury Street in Shamokin.

Police say Williams fired three shots at a bar on Independence Street last week. No one was injured.

He was charged with terroristic threats, discharging a weapon into an occupied structure, and related charges.