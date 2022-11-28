Craft fair helps foster and adoptive families

HAZLETON, Pa. — A craft fair in Luzerne County on Sunday helped raise money for foster and adoptive family programs.
Brandon's Forever Home organized the event at the Faith United Church of Christ in Hazleton.
The event featured craft vendors, basket raffles, and a bake sale.
Proceeds went towards different programs, including the organization's annual gift-giving event and christmas party.
"Every time we have an event, I am overwhelmed by the support of our local community, friends, local businesses, people who just know that there is this need to help children who, through no fault of their own, are in foster care and it's if we don't help them who will," said Lori Ogurkis, executive director, Brandon's Forever Home.
Brandon's Forever Home has helped children in foster care in Luzerne County since 2014.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube channel.