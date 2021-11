The annual dinner was held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Dinners were served take-out style in support of a church in Luzerne County.

St. Andrew's Parish hosted the annual drive-thru dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Each dinner cost $12 with tickets purchased in advance.

Items on the menu consisted of 3 piggies, glazed carrots, and mashed potatoes.

Organizers said a total of 350 dinners were sold.