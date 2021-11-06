Masons host spaghetti dinner fundraiser in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, Pa. — Spaghetti was on the menu at a fundraiser in Lackawanna County.
Masons from Union Lodge 291 hosted the spaghetti dinner and basket raffle at the FOP Lodge along Railroad Avenue in Scranton.
The dinner is an annual event but has been scaled down the last two years because of COVID.
"We used to go to St. Mary's Center but that got shut down because of COVID. The FOP was kind enough to offer us their location to hold. We're doing it as takeout only because of COVID. And hopefully next year we can get back to normal," said Lance Stange Sr. with Union Lodge 291.
Money raised will benefit the organization and any members who might have fallen on hard times.
Check out WNEP’s YouTube page.