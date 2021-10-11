Geisinger gives free meals to veterans

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of Veteran's Day, Geisinger hosted drive-through dinners at nine different locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.
Due to the pandemic, this is the second year Geisinger is hosting these dinners as a drive-through.
"I think it's just great that they're recognizing veterans; Chris Grill is doing a fantastic job to recognize us and also to help place veterans in positions at Geisinger," said Tim Eisenhower, a veteran from Northumberland.
Last year, Geisinger served more than 1,500 meals to veterans and their guests.
The dinners were served at multiple locations across Geisinger's service area, including several in Lackawanna County.