Geisinger gives free meals to veterans

MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. — In honor of Veteran's Day, Geisinger hosted drive-through dinners at nine different locations throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania.

Due to the pandemic, this is the second year Geisinger is hosting these dinners as a drive-through.

"I think it's just great that they're recognizing veterans; Chris Grill is doing a fantastic job to recognize us and also to help place veterans in positions at Geisinger," said Tim Eisenhower, a veteran from Northumberland.

Last year, Geisinger served more than 1,500 meals to veterans and their guests.