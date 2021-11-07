Parish hosts pasta dinner fundraiser in Luzerne County

The dinner took place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A church in Luzerne County dished up dinner for the community on Sunday.

Queen of Apostles Parish hosted a pasta dinner at the church along Spring Street in Avoca.

Families were able to dine in or take their meals to go.

Folks could also buy sauce and meatballs by the quart so they could make their own meals at home.

"Today was one of our first fundraisers since COVID. It's a great feeling to be able to get people back into our hall and to be able to socialize and make some money for the church," said Paul Frances Chelli with Queen of Apostles Parish.

Organizers say they expected to supply dinner for about 250 people in Avoca.