Library in Lackawanna County hosts annual book sale

BLAKELY, Pa. — An annual fundraiser was the destination for book worms in Lackawanna County.

The Friends of the Valley Community Library hosted their annual Fall Book Sale at the library along River Street in Peckville.

Book lovers could browse through rows of children's books, biographies, romance, and mystery novels.

Shoppers who brought their library tote bag received $2 off their purchase.

"It's amazing. It really helps the library get books, materials, presenters - it's very important to the life of the library to serve the community," said Lynda Gelik, Vice-President of the Friends of the Valley Community Library.

All the money raised at the book sale will go towards library programs in Lackawanna County.