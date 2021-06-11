Cancer benefit in Lackawanna County

A man and his dog raise money for 5-year-old nephew battling cancer.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — A man decided to mix his passion for the open water with fundraising, all to help his 5-year-old nephew who is battling cancer.

Tom Corrigan and his dog Hank raised more than $50,000 for St. Jude's during a boating journey that began in 2020.

On Saturday, Corrigan hosted a fundraiser at Anthracite Center in Carbondale for his nephew Carson who was diagnosed with cancer just after his first birthday.

"You know you have expectations and then just hearing the outpouring of support over the past few weeks to this and then today when you see all these people coming in and out and just really supporting my nephew, I cannot even tell you have it feels like an uncle," said Tom Corrigan, Carson's uncle.

If you'd like to donate to Carson or St. Jude's, click here.