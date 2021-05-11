Carbondale native and his yellow lab take boating adventure to help his nephew fighting cancer

It's a family's story that spans more than 6,000 nautical miles, involves a yellow Labrador named Hank, some red wagons, and the best of our area's values.

CARBONDALE, Pa. — If there's one common thread woven through our area, it's the power of sticking together and helping each other out when times get tough.

For Tom Corrigan, it's those values he never forgot after growing up in Carbondale.

"It's an interesting feeling, you never forget the hometown where you came from," Tom Corrigan, a Carbondale native, said.

Tom Corrigan, who has always loved boating with his dog, decided to mix his passion for the open water with fundraising, all to help his five-year-old nephew battling cancer.

Tom's story is quite the page-turner with this yellow Labrador Hank as the main character. It's a journey that began in 2020 and would eventually span around 6,700 nautical miles.

Tom, who now lives in New Hope, Pennsylvania, started working remotely in the financial world when the pandemic began and thought, "what better time to live out a dream?"

"I've always wanted to live on the boat," Tom said.

But he wanted to add meaning to all of those miles at sea. So Tom decided to use his trip to give back to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. The nonprofit has taken care of his now five-year-old nephew Carson ever since the little guy, nicknamed "Hambone," was diagnosed with cancer just after his first birthday. Tom turned to social media to get out the word.

"We set up the Instagram to spread the message and do what we could for Carson," Tom said, which led to a show-stopping boating journey followed by thousands online.

"We stopped every 40 or so miles on average," Tom said. "We would try to highlight the town and then put little boards on our boat explaining what we found in the town, but also what St. Jude was doing for my nephew."

To return the favor, Tom and his four-legged best friend Hank ended up raising more than $54,000 dollars for St. Jude's.

This was a way to give back after the hospital gave Carson so much in life-saving treatments.

"Six of the drugs were used in rhabdomyosarcoma, which is what he has. But they were never used together. So, we did three drugs at a time. And then we went a week or so, and we did another three drugs. And we did that for about twelve weeks," Erin Corrigan, Carson's mom, living in Huntsville, Alabama, said.

As Carson continues to fight, his Uncle Tommy continues to share his nephew's story and highlights from the trip over the past year that wasn't always easy breezy. Like the unrelenting 10-foot waves on Lake Michigan that Tom and Hank faced during their journey.

And of course, that unforgettable reunion around this time last year near Thanksgiving when Tom and Hank visited Carson at his home in Alabama following their own two-week self-quarantine. Tom's brother Jason remembers that moment:

"It just so happens the Tennessee River is just a few miles from our house. So we went down and met him," Jason Corrigan, Carson's dad, said.

It was an entire trip that brought a family from around the country closer together, showing how the heart of our area never left them.

"You know what? He (Tom) could have just saved a lot of money by just writing a check to St. Jude. But instead, he took his time and a lot more money. It cost him. And he went out in every port, every marina, every restaurant, no matter where he went, he talked to every single person," Aunt Pitty AKA Patricia Gonzalez, Tom's aunt in Churchville, Maryland, said. "The better part of the world is praying for Carson."

Tom's goal is to raise $69,250 bucks for St. Jude's so the nonprofit can continue life-saving treatment for other kids and purchase fun items to help those youngsters get through treatment.

It's also to help with the nonprofit's Red Wagon campaign for their little superheroes going through treatment.

Another way the family is trying to meet their goal is with this fundraiser in Carbondale tomorrow, Saturday, November 6.

To keep up with Tom and Hank, check out their daily journal on Instagram and Tom's TikTok with some now-viral videos. You can find them at @TomAndHankOffTheHook on both platforms, or check out this link to connect with Tom's blogs and fundraising links.

The following is what Tom said about St. Jude's Red Wagon Campaign:

"We've set a goal to raise enough money to buy every St. Jude superhero a 'red wagon superhero transporter.' St. Jude has an average of 277 kids (aka Superheroes) on campus each day. According to the St. Jude foundation, $250.00 buys the equivalent of one red wagon. 277 kids x $250 = $69,250 needed. At $55k, we're almost there!

These red wagons have been the cornerstone of our fundraising. The concept of these red wagons symbolizing a 'normal' childhood in the lives of children living a very abnormal life really resonates with me. I personally pulled Carson around the St. Jude campus in Memphis in one of these red wagons soon after his diagnosis. I refer to these wagons in my Instagram posts as 'superhero red wagon transporters' and have set my goal to raise the equivalent of buying ALL 277 average number of kids on campus each day one of these!