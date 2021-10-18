5-year-old raising money for kids with cancer

The little girl from Stroudsburg was given the Christmas of her dreams last year thanks to Olsen Christmas Wish. Now she wants to give back to families like hers.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — At Rudy's Tavern in East Stroudsburg, the decor on the wall is not typical for the bar scene: paintings of flowers, and those paintings are worth quite a bit of money. The artist is 5-year-old Madelyn Hewitt.

"So Madelyn painted two paintings that are of flowers. They've done very well. They've definitely caught the public's eye," said Erin, Madelyn's mom.

The kindergartner from Monroe County was diagnosed with a type of Leukemia last September, and in December, she and her 3-year-old sister were given the Christmas of their dreams, receiving every present they asked for, thanks to officers from Stroud Area Regional Police and their charity Olsen Christmas Wish.

"It was just an amazing time. It was a dark time for us. They really helped shed light on the situation. Our mission now is to pay it forward," Hewitt said.

So Madelyn is raffling off her paintings. All of the money raised will go directly back to Olsen Christmas Wish and SchylerStrong Foundation, a non-profit that helps families of children with cancer with expenses.

"Just keeps going and going. It's a gift that keeps on giving. I love it," said Sgt. Thomas Lemond, Stroud Regional Police.

The Hewitt family says a fundraiser likes this truly takes a village. Rudy's Tavern agreed to host the raffle because of its involvement with Olsen Christmas Wish each year.

"There's always a family that sticks with you year to year and this year it's these guys," said Kelly Quaresimo, Rudy's Tavern owner.

The raffle has raised nearly $10,000 in just one week.

"Our hearts are just full because the community pulled together. We're helping to give families that are going through hardships the Christmas they deserve," Hewitt said.