Fighting Alzheimer's with polka dots in Luzerne County

An adult day care center in Luzerne County for adults with Alzheimer's and dementia held a party to raise money for the fight against the disease.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — It's not your typical day at Second Family Memory Care Center. There's a Purple Polka Dot Party here, where families of adult day care clients with Alzheimer's or dementia are invited inside for the afternoon for a little fundraising party.

"It means a lot more to me because you see how well everybody's treated. It's like home. Just like their title: second family," said Sandie Charney of Forty-Fort.

Sandie brings her husband Patrick here three days a week. She discovered Second Family through a Facebook ad and says it's been a godsend for her.

"Now I have time for myself which before, the repetitiveness of his questions all day, you know, losing things, can't finding things," said Charney. "If you are not in the situation, you have no idea what caregivers go through."

This fundraiser is to try to prevent for others what Charney has had to go through by raising money for Second Family's team in The Walk to End Alzheimer's taking place this weekend.

"There's a great need for a cure for Alzheimer's. Our numbers are 6.2 million Americans right now suffering from it, so it's really significant that we find a cure," said Second Family Director Diane Cowman.

"There's no cure. They give you medicine to come out, to slow it down. But there's no cure, and I think that's what the money is good for, to continue the research," added Charney.