Bowling alley in Luzerne County shutting its doors

The bowling alley that first opened in 1959 bid farewell to its patrons Saturday with a day full of bowling festivities.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — Saturday is the end for a popular bowling alley in Luzerne County.

The Bowl Arena and Ten Pin Lounge along Susquehanna Boulevard in West Hazleton will close its doors for good in just a few hours after more than 50 years in business.

It first opened in 1959 and has become a very popular place to be not just for bowling leagues but for folks of all ages.

"When you work here we were here six, seven days of the week most of the time, so I mean it's like a big family reunion getting everyone back together so yeah no I love it. It's sad to see it go but, you know, unfortunately, that's the way things are," said Sarah Reimold, Family owns Bowl Arena.

Owners of the Bowl Arena and Ten Pin Lounge say retirement is the reason for closing its doors in Luzerne County.