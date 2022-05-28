Moms rally for gun laws in Luzerne County

A group in Luzerne County is calling for action to protect children from another tragedy due to gun violence.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The Luzerne County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is rallying for change. As mass shootings across the nation are becoming all too frequent.

“My granddaughter made this sign. Her mother was a freshman in high school when Columbine happened, and now her daughter is being taught to hide,” said Melissa Janoski with Luzerne Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

“As a country, we are sacrificing our children, the most vulnerable people, for someone’s supposed right to carry military-style weapons,” said Diane Dreier of Dallas Township.

With signs in hand lining the roundabout in Dallas, the mom’s say it’s not about taking guns away. But putting more protections in place to prevent potential tragedies.

“We don’t need to live like this, we don’t need to die like this. We can make changes by having less guns. We are not anti-gun in Moms Demand, but the number of guns in this country is overwhelming. We need better laws, better red flag laws,” explains Janoski.

Diane Dreier of Dallas Township tells us she has five grandchildren, all under the age of 11. She worries if a threat could happen at any moment.

“It hits home for me because whether it’s a school or a theatre, a Walmart or wherever you go out in public you are vulnerable to getting shot at.



The group caught the attention of many people driving through Dallas. Some even stopping to hear more about their message.

“I drove by because I thought they were talking about they wanted to get rid of guns and put more bans on guns and stuff like that. I don’t think that is the issue, it’s the people with the guns that are the issue. We need more extensive background checks and everything like that,” explains Zachary Jones of Harveys Lake.

The Luzerne County chapter of Moms Demand Action encourages families to check out resources online to promote safe gun handling and how to talk to children about gun violence.