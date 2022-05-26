Suspected drug dealers nabbed in Kingston

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine were all confiscated as part of the massive drug bust.

Example video title will go here for this video

KINGSTON, Pa. — Kingston Police issued drug-related warrants for nearly 30 people.

So far, more than half were arrested and taken into custody.

Chief Richard Kotchik says that this is the result of investigations conducted by the department and other agencies over the past year.

"If you are going to sell drugs in Kingston or other communities that surround us we are going to arrest you. this isn't the first time we've done these operations and I will continue to have my guys do this," he said.

Methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine were all confiscated as part of the massive drug bust.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.