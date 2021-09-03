Answers wanted as many travel to Luzerne County for COVID-19 vaccines

State and school leaders want to know why locals were not made a priority for Walmart vaccine clinic held at Hanover Area High School.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — State Senator John Yudichak and Hanover Area Superintendent Nathan Barrett want the Department of Health and Walmart to hold another COVID-19 vaccine clinic—one that is open to the general public in Luzerne County.

This comes after concerns that people didn't learn about the clinic currently taking place at Hanover Area High School until all the appointments were already booked.

Letters to both say:

"The people of Luzerne County deserve answers to account for the confusion caused by the Dept. of Health and Walmart's handling of this situation. And most importantly, the people of Luzerne County deserve fair access to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine."

Newswatch 16 discovered people traveled from all over the state to come here for their shot, like the Benders from Hatfield in Montgomery County.

"To be really honest, in our county, you cannot get an appointment. There's just no vaccine," said Mary Ann Bender.

"We were given a phone number from a friend who would use the same number to get an appointment," explained Dean Bender. "And so Friday morning, I called in. I had to wait on hold for about half an hour, but I was told ahead of time to be prepared for that. And after I got through was an easy process. The person took the information. And here we are a few days later, and we just got our vaccine."

There were many frustrations from people in Luzerne County about this clinic because the local media only learned about it on Sunday, two days after the Benders made their appointment. By the time Newswatch 16 and the newspapers reported about it, all the appointments were booked.

But others did find out about this clinic late last week in their search for any place to get a shot.

"It was very efficient. You went in there. You filled the form out. Then you go to another station. And then they give you the card," said Cathie Kenesky from Tamaqua.

Those who did get an appointment here say their primary reason is to get to see family.

"We have a daughter in Connecticut. That just like it was like almost a year that we didn't get to see her, and now we'll be able to get to see her," added Kenesky.