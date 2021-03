Folks can get vaccinated at Hanover Area High School starting on Tuesday.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Walmart will be administering COVID-19 vaccines in Luzerne County starting on Tuesday.

The company will be giving out the Pfizer shot at the Hanover Area High School gymnasium in Hanover Township on March 9, 10, and 11.

If you are eligible for the vaccine, you can sign up for an appointment through PA Link at 1-800-753-8827.

You can start calling to schedule your appointment on Monday morning.