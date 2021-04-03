Childcare workers also part of Johnson and Johnson vaccine plan

The state is getting 124,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to start.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The state's health officials are laying out their plan to vaccinate teachers across the Commonwealth.

Governor Wolf announced that the new Johnson and Johnson vaccine will go to teachers and school staff.

The secretary of health added that while the state is getting 124,000 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to start, it could be a few weeks before it gets a second shipment of that vaccine.

"It's our understanding that we will have this initial tranch of J and J vaccine distributed to Pennsylvania which will, unfortunately, be followed two week where that will dip and actually we may receive zero j and j shots but then by the end of the month it's our understanding that commitment will not only be reestablished but could even exceed what we receive this week," said Alison Beam, Acting Secretary of Health.

The Department of Health says childcare workers will also be eligible for this one-shot vaccine.

The state's intermediate education units will vaccinate teachers and school staff.