Gov. Wolf visits vaccination, testing site

Rite-Aid has been providing testing and will also be giving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible child care workers not associated with a school.

STEELTON, Pa. — On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf visited a Rite-Aid location near Harrisburg administering COVID-19 vaccines and providing free drive-thru testing for the virus.

The governor toured the site along with Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller and Rite-Aid Executive Vice President and Chief Pharmacy Officer Jocelyn Konrad.

"These folks are the ones working day in and day out to put shots in arms as quickly as possible so that the most vulnerable Pennsylvanians will be protected from COVID," the governor said.

Rite-Aid, a Pennsylvania-based company, was one of the first pharmacies to offer COVID-19 testing, which it still does at no cost at its drive-thru locations. The company is also part of the program that is helping to vaccinate residents of personal care and assisted living facilities licensed by the Department of Human Services.

Rite-Aid will also be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to eligible child care workers not associated with a school as a part of the COVID-19 Task Force special initiative announced Wednesday.

To date, more than 300,000 residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania have received one or more doses of vaccine through programs such as the Federal Pharmacy Partnership and the partnership with Rite-Aid.