Walk to end Alzheimer's held in Lackawanna County

MOOSIC, Pa. — Hundreds walked to end Alzheimer's disease on Saturday morning at PNC Field in Lackawanna County.

Teams reached their goal of raising more than $100,000 for Alzheimer's research.

As always, walkers carried flowers, each color representing something different - whether you live with, care for, or lost someone with Alzheimer's.

The walkers hope to add a white flower to the "garden," representing the first survivor of the disease.

Newswatch 16's own Ally Gallo was the event's emcee.