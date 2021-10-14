Restaurant raises money for one local family to fight breast cancer

Those in the community can nominate a family from the West End they think is deserving.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Cherry's Family Restaurant in Kresgeville are encouraging their customers to think pink this month as they raise money for breast cancer.

"We're donating money. We're picking a family in the West End community that has been affected by breast cancer, and all the money we collect this month, through raffle tickets, through donations is going 100 percent to the family, and the family doesn't know about it," said Mary Battadlino, the restaurant manager

Those in the community can nominate a family from the West End they think is deserving.

The fundraiser is a first for the restaurant.

"We just thought it would be something nice to help out the community. I think everyone's been affected in some way or knows somebody," Battadlino said.

Battadlino says they're hoping to raise 4,000 for the chosen family.

They're already halfway there, thanks to a gentleman who donated $1,000 just a short time before Newswatch 16 arrived at the restaurant.

"I think there's still so many good people out there that really truly want to help," Battadlino said. "That no matter what's going on in the world that people want to help everyone out and they still care about everybody."

If the fundraiser is a success, employees at Cherry's say they'll look to do another one in the future.

"If it takes off and works out well, we're going to do one cancer a month and do it for every family that's involved in the West End Family," Battadlino said.

The family's name will be chosen on October 27. The restaurant will also be hosting a lantern send-off.

You can donate by visiting Cherry's at 593 Interchange Rd, Kresgeville, PA 18333.