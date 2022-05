Authorities say the men were responsible for a shooting at the Valley View Terrace Apartment Complex.

SCRANTON, Pa. — Two men have pleaded guilty for their role in a shooting in Scranton.

Authorities say Alamin Woods and Jonathan Diaz were responsible for a shooting last August at the Valley View Terrace Apartment Complex.

Woods pleaded guilty to attempted homicide.

Diaz pleaded guilty to conspiracy, assault, and related offenses.

There's no word on when the two men will be sentenced.