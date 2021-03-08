Man shot during argument in Scranton

A shooting in Scranton is under investigation, and police are looking for the person responsible.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The shots rang out around 10:30 Monday night at Valley View Terrace Housing Project. That is a large complex in south Scranton.

Police tell Newswatch 16 that two men got into an argument.

A man on foot shot a man in a car. The victim was hit in the back.

He then left his car and went to an apartment to call 9-1-1.

The victim was taken to Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton.

His name and condition have not been released, but an officer at the scene told us he believes the injury is not life-threatening.

The man who fired the shot is still on the run.