The two men got into a fight in Middlecreek Township Monday night, according to the D.A.

SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. — A man is locked up in Snyder County on attempted murder charges.

According to the district attorney's office, Justin Yerger, 41, got into a fight with Chad Howard Monday night in Middlecreek Township.

Yerger allegedly shot Howard in the head.

Police say Yerger also pointed the gun at a witness who tried to intervene.

Authorities say Howard is expected to recover after the shooting in Snyder County.