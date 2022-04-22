Arrest made in Wilkes-Barre shooting

An arrest was made after a shooting last month in Luzerne County.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An arrest has been made after a shooting in Wilkes-Barre last month.

Authorities say Syncire Nickens shot a man in the stomach on March 8, 2022, along North Main Street.

U.S. Marshals caught up with Nickens in Raliegh, North Carolina on Wednesday, April 20.

They will bring him back to Wilkes-Barre to face aggravated assault charges.

