One man is in the hospital after a shooting around 4 p.m. along North Main Street in the city.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A developing story out of Wilkes-Barre; police confirm a man was shot on North Main Street.

Witnesses tell Newswatch 16 they heard 5 or 6 shots around 4 p.m.

The victim ran to nearby Madison Street and was then taken to the hospital.

Authorities have not named any suspects in that shooting in Wilkes-Barre.