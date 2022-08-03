Man shot on Wilkes-Barre street

A man was shot Tuesday afternoon on a street in Wilkes-Barre in broad daylight and police are now calling it the latest in an ongoing pattern of violence.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police say the shooting happened just before 4 p.m. along North Main Street and while investigators aren't naming any suspects, they do seem to know who they're looking for.

Newswatch 16 found state and city police officers at a house on Beaumont Street Tuesday night, just a few blocks up from where another shooting took place earlier the same afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre city police chief says the activity is related to the shooting Tuesday afternoon; investigators can be seen going in and out of the house, a maroon Nissan sedan was also towed away.

Police did not say if anyone was taken into custody, though a witness who did not want to go on camera claims two people were taken away in a cop car.

As for the shooting earlier, police say the victim was walking with another man in the neighborhood around North Main and Madison Streets when a group of young men pulled up in a car and began firing at them.

Officers say the victim was also armed and he fired back, but he was the only one to be hit with gunfire.

After he was shot, the victim stumbled from North Main onto Madison Street.

Police arrived there and the victim was then taken to the hospital.

Authorities determined the man who was shot was himself wanted in connection with a previous shooting.

He will be arraigned once he is discharged from the hospital.

The shooter remains at large but police say this violence was part of a larger, ongoing dispute between two groups of young men.

They say the violence is not limited to the city of Wilkes-Barre but has spilled over into other communities as well.