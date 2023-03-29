Looking back on the search for Robert Baron

On January 26, 2017, Robert Baron, 58, the owner of Ghigiarelli's restaurant on Main Steet in Old Forge, was reported missing.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Here's a look at the timeline of events in the disappearance and search for Old Forge businessman Robert Baron.

Robert Baron, 58, the owner of Ghigiarelli's restaurant on Main Steet in Old Forge, is reported missing. Police were searching for Baron's Hyundai Elantra.

The Baron family offers a $5,000 reward for any information that can help locate him. The restaurant remained closed.

Firefighters and police searched the area of Coxton Road in Duryea, Luzerne County, until around 7:30 p.m.

Authorities found the car Baron was driving on Howard Street in Old Forge. Blood was also on a door and inside the vehicle.

Police searched the restaurant and found traces of blood, some of which had been removed with cleaning supplies. They also found a tooth in a sink as well as a bloody afghan.

About 50 state troopers walked into the woods in Old Forge. Newswatch 16 followed as they searched slowly, side by side and in a line, for a few miles into Luzerne County.

Dogs also searched the area behind Pagnotti Park in Old Forge. It was the second time law enforcement has searched this area looking for Baron.

Two months after Baron's disappearance, the family makes an appeal for help and ups the reward to $10,000.

Investigators confirm that blood and a tooth found at Ghigiarelli's are Baron's.

A vigil was held outside restaurant on Main Street to offer prayers and support for the family.

The family posts signs throughout Old Forge asking for information and continuing to offer the reward.

Police return to Ghigiarelli's. They were seen taking measurements outside the place on Main Street. Investigators also went to Baron's son's apartment on Sussex Street in Old Forge.

On the fourth anniversary of Baron's disappearance, the family shared security camera video.