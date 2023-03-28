Search related to Robert Baron's disappearance in Lackawanna County

Investigators from several agencies searched two locations Tuesday morning.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Investigators with the Lackawanna County district attorney's office searched a section of Old Forge on Tuesday morning in connection with the disappearance of a local businessman.

Robert Baron, the owner of Ghigiarelli's Restaurant on Main Street in Old Forge, has been missing since 2017.

On Tuesday morning, authorities from Lackawanna County searched an area of the borough known as Connell's Patch.

A release from the DA said that because of recent advancements in forensic technology, previously unexplored investigative avenues are being pursued.

State police, Old Forge police, and the FBI are also involved in the investigation and are searching two locations.

The DA's office is asking anyone who may have information related to the missing man to contact them.

As many are aware by now, there is significant law enforcement activity ongoing in the Connell’s Patch section of Old... Posted by Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, March 28, 2023

This is a developing story; check back for updates.