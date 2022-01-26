Robert Baron search hits 5-year mark

Baron, from Old Forge, went missing exactly five years ago.

OLD FORGE, Pa. — A sign still hangs outside of Ghigiarelli's Restaurant on Main Street in Old Forge.

It now reads, "5 years, no Bob, no arrests. Why?"

Robert Baron from Old Forge went missing exactly five years ago.

He owned this business.

People who live in this part of Lackawanna County can't believe where the time has gone.

"I cannot believe it's been five years. The time really flies right by and I hope they do something about it. It breaks your heart. I really wish something gets solved in good time," said Riley McCall of Moosic.

The last break in the case was a year ago; Baron's family shared surveillance video they tracked down and passed along to investigators.

The video showed people who the Barons believed had information on what happened to Robert.

Nothing came from the video and nothing new has come since then.

Newswatch 16 spoke to the Baron family over the phone, they are upset the video has not led to any arrests.

They want answers and continue to hope for closure, even offering a reward.

The Lackawanna County District Attorney says the case remains open and under investigation.

People familiar with the case say their heart breaks for the family as another year passes.

"It's gotta be hard to be missing someone and just have no clue what happened to them," said Mellisa Uher of Moosic.

"At least if you had answers you'd have closure," added John McAndrew of Old Forge.

When Baron went missing five years ago, detectives found a partially cleaned-up crime scene inside Ghigiarelli's.

They found blood, hair, and a tooth.

Baron's car was found blocks away with more blood inside and mud on the tires.

McCall thinks it's sad there haven't been any new leads.

"We'd get periodic updates, six months to a year and it seems like there's a breakthrough and there never is. It's heartbreaking. It really is." McCall said.

As another year passes, both the Old Forge Police and the Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office says anyone with information should come forward.

Likewise, you can also submit information through the state police with Pennsylvania Crimestoppers.