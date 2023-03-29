Second day of search in Robert Baron disappearance case

Officials from federal, state, and local agencies returned to an area of Old Forge on Wednesday

OLD FORGE, Pa. — Investigators returned on Wednesday to search an area near Pagnotti Park in Old Forge for a local businessman missing for six years.

Borough police have the entrance to the park blocked, and vehicles have been going in and out of the area.

This is the second day that authorities have been searching this part of Old Forge.

Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell says this investigation and search is related to the January 2017 disappearance of Robert Baron.

County and state investigators were out again, along with the FBI and New York State Police, who brought in specially trained dogs to aid in the search.

The county coroner was also back, as well as an anthropology team from Mercyhurst University in Erie.

It is unclear if anything has been found, but there is a great deal of activity.

Baron was reported missing by his family on January 26, 2017, and police found a crime scene in his pizza shop, Ghigiarelli's, on South Main Street in Old Forge. Baron's body has never been found.

There have been several searches since his disappearance, but this is one of the biggest efforts in six years.